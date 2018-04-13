Conservation authorities issue flood statements for this weekend

Conservation authorities in the Windsor region are warning of potential flooding this weekend, due to heavy rainfall and high winds.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning residents along the shorelines of the towns of Kingsville, Essex and Amherstburg and the shorelines of the Detroit River, that there may be increased water levels due to sustained winds.

"Based on the wind forecast and the existing elevated Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair water elevations, a possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves exists along portions of the Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shorelines," said a statement from ERCA.

The shorelines of Leamington, the east sides of Pelee Island, Lakeshore and Tecumseh are most at risk.

Meanwhile, the St. Clair Conservation Authority is predicting 75 to 95 mm of precipitation over the next 72 hours and is warning that low-lying areas may be susceptible to flooding.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, due to heavy rainfall.

The weather authority predicts temperatures may dip to near or just below the freezing mark for a period of time late Saturday into Sunday morning with a threat of freezing rain.