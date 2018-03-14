Baseline testing, meant to protect athletes between the ages of 10 and 21 who have suffered brain injuries from returning to play before it's safe, may be failing up to 55 per cent of the time, according to a professor at the University of Windsor.

Christopher Abeare studied 8,000 young athletes to determine whether the tests were working.

"We were mildly surprised to see that it was potentially as high as 50 or 55 per cent that showed some signs of having invalid baseline performance," he said.

Baseline testing is done in the preseason to show an athlete's normal level of cognitive function.

Abeare said tests usually cover memory, an athlete's ability to pay attention, the speed with which they can process information and their reaction time — all of which can be affected by a concussion.

University of Windsor assistant professor psychology Christopher Abeare said he was surprised by the high percentage of young athletes who had inaccurate baseline tests. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Once someone suffers a brain injury, that baseline is used to measure how they're recovering and when they can get back into the action.

Playing too soon can be dangerous

The professor said his team isn't sure why the baseline tests are failing so often, but said he suspects reasons range from athlete's not understanding their purpose, to intentionally failing so they can get back to playing as soon as possible if they get injured.

"It could potentially be quite dangerous, because if an athlete intentionally underperforms on their baseline testing and we don't know ... we will mistakenly allow them to return to play prematurely when their brain is not fully recovered, placing them in greater risk of sustaining another concussion and greater risk of having more prolonged recovery," Abeare explained.

He added one way to convince athletes to take the tests more seriously is by more closely controlling the environment while the evaluations are going on.

"We're going to step it up a notch in terms of education. We are also going to step up a notch in terms of looking at the validity of baseline tests."