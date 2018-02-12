The City of Windsor expects more than 100 residential units in downtown Windsor thanks to the recently approved Downtown Windsor Community Improvement Plan.

The first two applications have been recommended for approval by the city staff and the Planning, Heritage and Economic Development Committee.

One application is from the Valente Development Corporation and Valente Home Development Corporation for proposed three storey, 24-unit residential condominium in the downtown core that is eligible for an estimated $263,100.04 grant over five years and a one-time $50,000 grant.

The other application is from the Christian Science Reading Room asking for up to $2,522.77 for an awning, door, sign and lighting.

The City of Windsor confirmed that a third application has been received related to the grant program and two other applications are expected soon.

The grant program approved by council in September makes money available under five groups aimed at increasing the number of residential units in the downtown core, improving businesses facades and adding retail units to vacant buildings.

More applications expected

"We're excited to be able to apply for it and see where it goes," said Patti Faulkner, the Reading Room co-librarian who applied for the program.

The reading room would not have gotten quotes for the project if the grant program didn't exist, said Faulkner's sister, who helped with the proposed design.

Patti Faulkner and Barb Drouillard said they wouldn't have considered upgrading their storefront without the grant program. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"Without the funding I don't think that we would have considered that was really a wise use of our funds at the time," said Barb Drouillard, who calls the program a strong step in the right direction from the City of Windsor.

"If they're willing to help then yeah I'm hoping more people take advantage of that."

Windsor's planning committee has sent a strategy to improve the city's downtown core to council. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The total cost of the upgrades is just under $10,000 with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association covering $4,567.50 through a grant.

The First Church of Christ, Scientific is requesting $2,522.75 or about a quarter of the total costs of the project, through the Facade Improvement Grant program.

Condo Development

The application for the three storey condo building is asking for funding through a grant under the New Residential Development and Building/Property Improvement Tax Increment Grant Program.

The tax grant program covers five years of expected increases to municipal taxes through improvements made to building or property in Windsor's downtown core.

​The developer, Peter Valante, told CBC News before the grant program was approved that he had a property ready to develop.

"We've got a property downtown that we purchased and we're looking to develop it, and right now, the economics don't make sense with the current incentives," he said.

"But with the new [plan] it gives us a little bit more advantage in terms of savings on the costs of development and it makes the development work for us financially."