Windsor residents living in south Walkerville townhomes are still waiting for repairs to be done on their basements, following the heavy rainfall and flooding that happened in August.

After the flooding, residents there described the area as a "refugee camp."

"Nothing is happening here. I don't know what to do. Nothing is happening here at all," said Jerry Sikl, standing in his destroyed basement which still doesn't have power to all outlets.

At least Sikl and his wife have a functional washer and dryer back in their home. For his neighbours, that's not the case.

"We are waiting to begin the insulation and drywall repairs but everything else is has been removed and cleared and disinfected so they're in pretty good condition and waiting for the repairs to be completed," said Anna Angelidis, executive director of Labour Community Service Centre,

Anna Angelidis, Executive Director of Labour Community Service Centre, said the insurance company has not yet approved the organization's repairs. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Angelidis explained that the insurance company has not approved the rest of the repairs for the complex, and the company cannot do anymore work without that green light.

"We haven't received anything from them," she said. "It is very frustrating. Mostly frustrating for the tenants."

For Sikle and his wife, they're looking to move.

"Something without a basement," he said. "I had experience from previous floods so I just said, 'Hell let it go.' You can't do anything anyway."

Jerry Sikl, right, is now looking for a new home for he and his wife, after his basement flooded i August. The family is still waiting for repairs to be done. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Their family home has been turned upside down for a few months, while all of their furniture and possessions were located upstairs while they've waited for repairs.

"I gave up," he said.