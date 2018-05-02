OPP safety blitz places 50% of commercial vehicles out of service
More than half of all the commercial vehicles inspected during a two days blitz by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ministry of Transport Ontario were placed out of service.
The safety blitz was carried out over two days
Vehicles were stopped during the safety blitz in Leamington and Tecumseh.
Here's how the safety blitz breaks down:
- 47 commercial vehicles were inspected
- 26 were placed out of service
- 4 licence plates were seized
The OPP said they regularly monitor roadways with the MTO to enforce the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.
They also thanked the drivers who "were found compliant" during the initiative.