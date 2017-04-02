Just in time for baseball season, Comerica Park has announced the food roster for the 2017 season.

According to park officials, this season's menu looks a lot like last year's — but with a few tweaks.

"We didn't do that many changes, but we just looked at how we can improve these items and make them more fan friendly," said Joe Schneider, operations manager at Comerica Park.

Schneider says there are some noteworthy changes, though.

A shawarma sandwich was added the menu, as well as nachos made out of a deconstructed shawarma sandwich.

"We just looked at what was going on in the area and what people in Detroit were buzzing about," Schneider said. "You see so much Mediterranean stuff popping up all over and it has just become a cultural phenomenon in the local eateries."

The park also took its lowest-selling hot dog and transformed it into something the staff thought would sell — the Hawaiian dog.

The newest edition boasts pineapple, bacon bits, jalapeno peppers and picked red onions.

"You got the sweet, the salty and the spicy all in one bite," Schneider said. "It's a tasty dog."