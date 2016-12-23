The main street through Comber has reopened after an early morning fire at a residential building caused it to be blocked Friday morning.

Highway 77 was closed for much of the morning as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames, but the roadway was cleared around 11 a.m.

Town of Lakeshore fire Chief, Don Williamson, said three people managed to escape the blaze thanks for a working fire alarm, but the building will need to be demolished.

"The fire got up in the attic space and spread across the entire structure," Williamson said. "We're just waiting for an excavator to come in now, so we can pull out the debris from the hot spots."

The building that burned sits directly across from a fire station, but the chief said it is served by volunteer firefighters so no one was on site when the alarm came in.

The Greater Essex County District School Board tweeted warnings to students at Centennial Central Public School Friday morning that the fire might cause delays or changes to their bus routes. Students were asked to check Buskids or the school's website for more information.