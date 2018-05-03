For the second time in two weeks a collision on Highway 401 sent a vehicle across the median and into oncoming traffic in Chatham-Kent.

The driver of a vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 401 lost control and crashed into a transport truck around noon today, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

That vehicle then crossed the centre median and into oncoming westbound traffic, where it stopped.

Police said there were minor injuries and that the driver of the vehicle from London was charged with careless driving.

'Carnage alley'

Police shut down a section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent last week after a transport truck and van crossed the median when one of the truck's tires popped.

No one was injured, according to police.

The Ministry of Transportation announced it will build concrete barriers along that stretch of highway in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County to protect drivers from vehicles that cross the median.

This section of the highway is sometimes called 'carnage alley' after a number of fatal collisions that have taken place on the route, specifically one that killed 8 people in 1999.