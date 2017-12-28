Windsor set a new cold weather record Thursday morning.

The mercury plunged to -20.2 C overnight, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Weiqing Zhang, breaking the previous record for Dec. 28 of -17.8 C set in 1950.

Sarnia set a record-low too, hitting -18.7 C compared to the previous benchmark of -13.5 C set in 2012.

Despite the frigid temperature, Zhang said Windsor-Essex could see two to five centimetres of snow fall on the area between Thursday evening and Friday night.