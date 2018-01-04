Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

The warning said that a prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected, and temperatures will fall rapidly Thursday evening.

A bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop today, dipping temperatures to a low of –20 C this afternoon.

Those winds are expected to hit 50 km/hr bringing temperatures down to –30 C by nighttime.

The weather office said that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, and to cover up to prevent frostbite which can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

They also remind people that if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pets to stay outside.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has already put out a snow squall warning for the east side of Lambton County.

Lake effect squalls are expected to develop southeast of Lake Huron early Thursday.

The squalls should start near Grand Bend and continue right through Friday.