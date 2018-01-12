It's still unseasonably mild in Windsor as of early Friday morning, but Environment Canada said that's about to change.

The weather authority has a special weather statement out because of the impending drop in temperatures, and the changing precipitation that will come with it.

"We're looking at a transition from rain to snow in the Windsor area between about 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. this morning," said meteorologist Geoff Coulson. "During that time frame, also the chance of some freezing rain."

Coulson said that lower Mich. had experienced that cold transition early Friday morning, and many areas have already gone over to snow.

About 2 cm of snow is expected today, but Coulson warns it will be slippery.