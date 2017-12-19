The U.S. Coast Guard is cautioning anyone near the Great Lakes in the coming days to be aware warmer weather will weaken ice.

Rising temperatures and scattered showers can create "significant risks" by softening ice that may appear stable.

People planning to go down by the water are reminded to wear proper safety equipment and to tell someone where they're going and when they expect to be back.

Coast Guard suggests following the ICE acronym:

I - Information: Check weather and ice conditions, know where you're going and how to call for help

C - Clothing: Wear anti-exposure clothes with multiple layers and, if possible, a dry suit to prevent hypothermia

E - Equipment: Always carry the proper tools, including a marine band radio, personal locator beacon, life jackets and ice picks or screwdrivers to help pull yourself out of the water if you fall in