Canadian Coast Guard rescues man from Detroit River

Canadian Coast Guard rescues man from Detroit River

The Canadian Coast Guard rescued a man from the Detroit River just after midnight Wednesday.

Man was conscious when he was transported to hospital by EMS

The Coast Guard and Amherstburg Fire Department rescued a man from the water overnight. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The Amherstburg Fire Department was called to assist with the rescue around 12:15 a.m.

Fire officials tweeted the man was conscious when he was transported to hospital by EMS.

