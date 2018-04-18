Canadian Coast Guard rescues man from Detroit River
The Canadian Coast Guard rescued a man from the Detroit River just after midnight Wednesday.
Man was conscious when he was transported to hospital by EMS
The Canadian Coast Guard rescued a man from the Detroit River just after midnight Wednesday.
The Amherstburg Fire Department was called to assist with the rescue around 12:15 a.m.
Fire officials tweeted the man was conscious when he was transported to hospital by EMS.
Update : A male party was conscious and transported from the scene.—@Aburg_Fire