Grab and brew and talk about the weather tonight at 'Science on Tap: Cloudy With a Chance of Beer'
Environment Canada climatologist Dave Phillips guest speaker at University of Windsor organized event
People will get together over beer Monday night, to talk about the weather.
But this won't be just an idle conversation at the bar.
Canada's foremost voice on weather will be in Windsor for a special event called "Science on Tap: Cloudy With a Chance of Beer."
Environment Canada climatologist Dave Phillips will be the guest speaker.
He was invited back to his home town by Chris Houser, the dean of the faculty of science at the University of Windsor.
"Dave's been a lifelong hero of mine, watching him on TV as I was growing up, and the moment I heard that he was an alumni, I said, 'This is the exact headliner we need,'" said Houser.
"A person who can really speak to some of the issues that we're gonna be facing in the future and highlighting some of the research that is going on."
The event happens at the Walkerville Brewery, starting at 7 p.m.