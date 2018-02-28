Students climbed the steps of the WFCU Centre on Thursday in support of local mental health services.

About 2,400 kids attended the event, called 'iClimb for United Way.'

They climbed the 1,000 steps in the lower bowl of the WFCU for the initiative but were also able to do yoga, Zumba, and an escape room.

Funds were raised to support mental health and counselling programs in Windsor-Essex.