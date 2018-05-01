Long road has an end: City of Windsor introduces new fire station No. 5

It's a year behind schedule, but Windsor Fire & Rescue Services has finally opened its new station.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Fire Chief Stephen Laforet cut the ceremonial ribbon during a press conference in front of the new fire hall No. 5 Tuesday.

Four years have passed since initial planning took place as part of a city-wide improvement process to enhance emergency services across the community.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the provincial government took too long in issuing the appropriate paperwork to the city. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Paperwork problems

In 2014, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resource found the fire hall was being constructed in an area which is home to 'species-at-risk,' in particular Butler's Garter Snakes.

Dilkens said the provincial government took more than a year to send appropriate paperwork to the City of Windsor, adding it was necessary for dealing with the snakes.

"It's not an easy process. You can imagine a sophisticated organization like the City [of Windsor] who has been around for 126 years dealing with something like this," he said.

"Now imagine all of our developers also in Windsor-Essex that have to figure out how to deal with these kinds of things with their developments."

(Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Arbitration award

But the long road for the new fire hall started more than four years ago.

In 2013, a provincial arbitrator awarded Windsor firefighters a 15 per cent retroactive pay increase and reduced working hours — down from 48 to 42 per week.

"There was a significant financial impact to the city," said fire chief Steve Laforet.

Instead of hiring more firefighters, council approved the closure of three fire halls and the opening of two new ones — reducing the amount of fire halls in the city from eight to seven.

Leforet said the building of the new station is not the sole result of the arbitration award, adding some fire halls had been built up too close together.

"We said, 'how can we better service areas that are underserviced, while also providing good service to the outside of the city and the downtown area' in which we were able to achieve."

The new station No. 5 includes living quarters for up to nine firefighters and three captains. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Getting ready to open

Construction on the facility began in August 2016 and was substantially completed in October 2017.

A more natural style of brick was chosen for the exterior of the building to complement the living environment around the station and a naturalized storm-water drainage disposal area was created during construction to reduce the impact on the snakes' habitat.

The more-than-70 garter snakes were relocated, barricade fencing was employed and staff were trained on how to spot species-at-risk during their operations.

The new No. 5 includes three truck bays and living quarters for up to nine firefighters and three captains.