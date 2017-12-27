The City of Windsor will temporarily suspend its hard-sided garbage container bylaw to accommodate extra waste over the holidays.

Residents will be allowed to place a maximum of two garbage bags — no heavier than 20 kilograms — alongside their garbage containers starting from Wednesday up until Jan. 7.

The temporary fix allows people to get rid of extra trash this holiday season.

The hard-sided container requirement will once again be in effect as of Jan. 8, 2018.

The city is asking residents to recycle all wrapping paper and boxes. Paper and boxes can be used for any recycling that does not fit in the red box.

For further information on waste and recycling, visit www.citywindsor.ca or call 311.