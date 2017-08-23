Windsor could be getting a little more festive this year with considerations to spend $3 million on a massive Christmas display at Jackson Park on the horizon.

City council is set to review a staff report on Monday highlighting early ideas for transforming the green space into a holiday wonderland.

The downtown park could see hundreds of lit trees and one massive 18-metre tree. It could also include more events featuring outdoor vendors.

The document outlines how Mayor Drew Dilkens asked administration to estimate the cost for a "signature lighting and event display" as a final way to cap off Windsor 125 and Canada 150 celebrations.

"In addition to an elaborate display of holiday lights, planned events such as horse and carriage rides around the park, arts and crafts, hot apple cider and hot chocolate booths, food vendors and fun for the whole family could be considered," explained the staff report.

Staff suggested funding come from several sources:

$1,000,000 from 2017 Enwin special dividend

$400,000 from the Windsor World Junior Hockey bid placeholder

$500,000 anticipated surplus from 2017 OLG funding

$1,100,000 from 2014 enhanced capital budget placeholder funding for new city hall parking garage

Because of the high costs, staff suggested the city find partnerships with corporate sponsors or business improvement associations in order to fund the massive project.

Staff also suggested BIAs take a "more active role" in paying for their own holiday lighting and decorations, instead of relying on the city's parks department to help, which has been the standard practice so far.

Should the city want to continue to have the holiday display every year, the cost would drop to less than $300,000 a year.

Breakdown of annual costs:

Set-Up/Take Down $170,000

Security $120,000

Utilities $2,500

Programming $5,000

The city also proposed maintaining holiday decorations at other locations, but to a much lesser extent in some cases.

Every year, Windsor city staff help decorate Dieppe Park, Charles Clark Square, the WFCU Centre roundabout, Mackenzie Hall, Gino and Liz Marcus Recreation Complex, Willistead Manor as well as the gateways at Howard and Dougall avenues.