The City of Windsor held a public meeting Thursday night to decide how to replace the 'Dirt Church' - the homemade bike track on the city's east end that was bulldozed due to safety issues.

The area of jumps along the Ganatchio Trail were created by bikers without permission, and the city deemed it a liability risk last fall.

Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk opposed that decision, but now admits the location may not have been the right fit.

He said he's glad $500,000 was set aside in the city's capital budget to develop a sanctioned bike park.

Brian Gignac, left, and John Gignac watched as bulldozers levelled the mountain bike trail behind Ganatchio Trail. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Kudos to the mayor for bringing forward the funding so quickly in order to build a proper park and design it properly and get professional feedback and get feedback from residents in terms of how we can really build a park that we can all be proud of," he said. "To be honest with you, I think this has the potential to be a good news story and a really terrific conclusion."

Kusmierczyk said some of the frequent riders at the old park welcome the process.

"Our overall impression is that it went well. Our voice has been heard, and that they're going to try and work with us to bring a dirt park to the city," said Terry Pargelen, one of the riders and builders of the track who attended Thursday's meeting.

Terry Pargelen said that people have spent years building this park by hand. He and others will attend the public meeting Thursday night to find a solution for a new park. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Pargelen said the city offered a piece of land that might be an option for a new park, but he and his comrades have concerns.

What I'm worried about is they're not going to take anything we say seriously and they're going to give us some place on the other side of the city and it's just not going to be viable," said Aaron Riverd, who also frequented the track.

Riverd said he's worried about how the city will handle the new park, but that he's not stepping down on the issue and will continue to fight for a bike park.

"I'm happy that we're actually moving forward and trying to do something," he said.

Pargelen said that Coun. Kusmierczyk has been in contact with him over the last few months about the project. The riders have even offered some example of parks they think other municipalities have done well with, in hopes it will inspire city council.

"We've also been in contact with a group that builds jumps in parks like this as well. He's waiting on our call back to see how today went," said Pargelen.

A second public meeting will take place on Feb. 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.