Windsor has declared a snow emergency effective immediately.

The city said in a news release on Sunday that up to 30 cm of snow has fallen since Friday. Another nine centimetres of snow are expected in Windsor on Sunday.

"If you must leave your home by car today, please stay alert, slow down and stay in control. Leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely," the city said in the release.

Crews will continue to salt and plow main roads and residential streets but the city is asking residents to remove cars from roads and park them in driveways, if possible, to enable crews to clear the snow.

Snow clearing to be completed on Monday

Residents are also asked to clear sidewalks abutting their properties, keeping in mind that shovelling the snow back on to the roads is against the Highway Traffic Act and city by-laws.

It is free to park at all arenas, community centres and other municipal lots.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is asking residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow in case of an emergency.

The city said it expects that clearing of residential streets will not be finished until sometime on Monday.