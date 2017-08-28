Windsor Council voted Monday night to support a proposal to spend $3 million on a holiday display in Jackson Park.

Mayor Drew Dilkens cast the deciding vote in favour of the motion he presented last week that includes plans for brightly lit trees, sleigh rides and food trucks.

Councillors John Elliott, Ed Sleiman, Jo-Anne Gignac, Paul Borrelli and Fred Francis voted in favor of the motion.

Councillors Hilary Payne, Bill Marra, Irek Kusmierczyk, Chris Holt and Rino Bortolin voted against the proposal.

Council spent more than an hour debating the motion after hearing from two delegates opposed to the proposal.

"We've got to put this into perspective," said business owner Mark Boscariol.

Boscariol questioned why so much money was available for something that is not a public priority.

He said that this is "not a war on Christmas" but instead "a war for our neighbourhoods."

Boscariol said he learned about the proposal on Thursday and that there wasn't enough notice to the public.

Dilkens said the proposal was made public 10 days before Monday's meeting, which falls within the City of Windsor bylaws.

"This amount should be for something that is permanent," said Jim Morrison, a resident of Ward 10 who spoke out against the proposal.

Morrison said he spoke to about 40 people this weekend and that "most people we incredulous" about spending $3 million.

The most common response, according to Morrison, was "are you kidding me?"

"I'm not against these types of initiatives and there's nothing wrong with discussing them," he told council. "But there are so many other priorities right now."

He said that instead of spending millions on the display council should look at using the expected $500,000 from OLG for the displays at Jackson Park.

City Treasurer Joseph Mancina said that the money is "not taking away from something else" but added the display is expected to have a $300,000 annual operating budget.

The city hopes to have the budget funded through a sponsorship after this first year.

Moveable lights

Dilkens said there is a possibility for the Christmas lights to be moved to different parks throughout the city but city staff added that this proposal is specifically for Jackson Park.

Although portions of the display would be specific to the festive season - not all of the display would need to be torn down as the seasons pass, said Dilkens.

"The goal here is to make it accessible, to celebrate Windsor 125 and to create an attraction that we haven't had before and not in this way," said Dilkens.

"I want them to leave saying 'wow, that was amazing," the Mayor told council ahead of Monday's vote.

Some Business Improvement Associations in Windsor said they were concerned that a large production at Jackson Park would draw funds away from celebrations in other neighbourhoods.

Windsor's manager of parks development Mike Clement suggested those BIAs seek sponsorships to ensure those projects continue.

Council confirmed that Monday's vote was in favour of spending "up to $3-million" and that council was only committing to the 2017 event.

Council thoughts

Ward 5 councilor Jo-Anne Gignac spoke in favor of the proposal while talking about the potential to turn the display into a city-defining piece of art that could eventually spread to the Riverside.

"This is an excellent excellent legacy to leave for our families," said Gignac.

Ward 8 councilor Bill Marra said it was an exciting proposal but did not support the motion.

"I would prefer to have this conversation when we're looking at other priorities," said Marra, adding that this project should have been part of the budget process last year or in December for next year.

Dilkens, who cast the deciding vote after council split on the motion, said that the City of Windsor is in a fortunate spot to be able to propose this kind of project.

He said that the city is spending "record amounts" on roads in Windsor, spending millions to help mitigate basement flooding and continues to invest in community projects like libraries.

"We have found funding that is creative," said Dilkens, adding that this money will not take away from previously scheduled projects.