City councillor to address 'rape' comment investigation by integrity commissioner

Windsor city councillor Rino Bortolin plans to address the integrity commissioner's investigation Friday morning that's looking into "rape" comments he made in the media.

Bortolin made those comments to the Windsor Start back in October when talking about council's decision to spend $750,000 to refurbish a 99-year-old trolley.

"When I have to continually go back to residents and say there is no money for a $3,000 alley light where that person got beat up and raped last week, it's hard," Bortolin was quoted saying.

Now the city councillor, who is also running for the provincial Liberals in Windsor West, plans to speak to the media about the investigation in front of city hall.

Fellow councillor Jo-Anne Gignac made the motion in November to have the city's integrity commissioner look into Bortolin's words. She wants to know if his behaviour falls outside of council's code of conduct.

Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac wants to know if Rino Bortolin's behaviour falls outside of council's code of conduct. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Gignac, who spoke with the police chief, said a rape was never reported to Windsor police when Bortolin made the comment.

Mayor Drew Dilkens also previously chimed in, calling what Bortolin said "irresponsible and completely untrue."

Councillor apologizes

Bortolin has apologized for the statement and said it's "an unfortunate use of words."

If the integrity commissioner determines Bortolin violated council's code of conduct, he could face a reprimand or a suspension of up to 90 days.