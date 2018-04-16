Too much? Too little? Volunteers to examine city council salaries

Are members of Windsor city council paid too little or too much? The city is putting together a volunteer committee to find out.

The City of Windsor has released an online application for the Council Compensation Review Committee — a board of five volunteers who will examine the salaries of Windsor city councillors. The committee will review the earnings of each elected official and will help determine if adjustments need to be made. A final report will be submitted by July.

The committee's mandate will be to examine the workload, responsibility and level of commitment required of the mayor and Windsor city councillors.

"I think it's a very good thing that they're doing," said St. Clair College law professor Pat Papadeas.

The current base pay for city councillors is $28,770. Additionally, they were each paid $10,877 for committee work. Papadeas said the committee needs to determine whether an approximate total amount of $40,000 is reasonable.

"I think there needs to be a framework to determine that ... I hope that the terms of reference are broad enough that they can look at the entire package of compensation in relation to the workload," she said.

Papadeas believes city councillors are underpaid but also thinks these positions should remain part-time.

"There has to be range where it's acceptable and it's a position that's well-worth looking to do for the right reasons ... without having to sacrifice," she said. "Otherwise, we would be left with people who are retired or independently wealthy or have a certain amount of flexibility [and] that really reduces who's available."

The committee is also being mandated to look at city council salaries in other municipalities. London city councillors earn almost $4,000 more than councillors in Windsor.

Between base pay and committee work, Mayor Drew Dilkens made close to $200,000 in 2017.

I think it's long overdue. Their base pay has remained unchanged for a long, long time. It needs updating. - Paul Synnott on the implementation of the Council Compensation Review Committee

Paul Synnott, who once ran the campaign for Coun. Paul Borelli, said there is a strong imbalance between the distribution of resources for the mayor's office and city councillors.

"The mayor's office has a complete budget, staffing, everything else. Councillors share two staffers amongst ten councillors. So, that really restricts what you can do for the amount of time you're answering constituent calls [and] everything else," he said.

Hear more from Pat Papadeas and Paul Synnott on CBC's Windsor Morning:

Are members of Windsor City Council paid too little? Are they paid to much? Or is their pay just right. The city is putting together a volunteer committee to study that. We'll talk about it this morning, with Pat Papadeas and Paul Synnott from Rose City Politics 10:30

Since a new council will take over following the municipal election in October, any changes recommended by the Council Compensation Review Committee will go into effect Jan. 1, 2019.

Applications must be submitted by April 19 at 4:30 p.m.