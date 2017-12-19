Windsor's city council has agreed to spend $5.5 million on the new John Muir Library located in Sandwich Town, about $3 million more than the initial estimate proposed in 2014.

The city's chief administrative officer, Onorio Colucci, said the initial budget for the project was only "a placeholder" while officials determined how much the project would actually cost.

"This really is an exception, we have about 400 plus project on the go at any given time, the vast, vast majority come in on budget or under budget," he added.

Administration explained the situation was "really a perfect storm" that led to the increase in budget. According to the report that went before council, the heritage designation at the proposed site, the quality of soil and the local economy improving all played a part in $3 million budget shortfall.

"You could absolutely save money and build [new library] on vacant land but what do you do with those heritage structures," says Mayor Drew Dilkens talking about John Muir library. — @megdroberts

"Council did the right thing tonight, did the responsible thing making sure we are moving an important library project forward, we are saving two heritage structures that we own," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The John Muir Library will be located in the old fire hall on Mill Street, which dates back to 1921. The old stable building behind the shuttered fire hall is getting a complete restoration as well.

Library a show of support for Sandwich

Nine out of the 10 councillors voted to pass the motion, including John Elliott who is the councillor in Sandwich Town. He described council's decision to go ahead with the project as evidence of their support for the community.

"It has shown with the roundabout, the statue, the Sandwich Town arch, now the library, so much improvement has gone on down there in the past four years so the community I hope … understands that the city cares about Sandwich," said Elliott.

The library branch is supposed to retain the look and feel of a fire hall and is set for completion sometime late in 2018. The Sandwich library project is part of a major overhaul of library branches city council approved during the summer of 2015.

The Budimir Library in South Windsor was also approved to receive upgrades, that project will receive funding from the Canderel building sale.