Cirque du Soleil pulled back the curtain on its daring ice-themed show Crystal during rehearsals in Windsor Wednesday ahead of opening night at the WFCU Centre.

The show follows the story of a girl who discovers herself through her imagination.

The production was more than a year in the making, according to touring publicists Julie Desmarais.

"Safety being our main priority, in costume for example we had to create our own set of shoes that allows performers to run, tumble, do some flips and build pyramids on the ice very safely," she explained.

Cirque offers artistic opportunity

One of the show's high-flying skaters is former Canadian Olympian Shawn Sawyer.

The figure skater took part in the 2006 Olympic Games and said he left competition to develop as an artist through Crystal.

"I have a lot of unique tricks that only I can do in the world so those are really made important in the show," he said. "I have little parts where it's my time to shine and at other parts it's all about the big picture."

Sawyer said the show is still evolving, but it's already off to a flying start.

"This production is quite young, I can't see how much better it gets."

The show kicked off Wednesday night and will run until Jan. 7. Tickets are $40.