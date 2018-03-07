The Windsor Circus School is calling on the city to do something to improve the safety of the alley behind their downtown building and give them access to parking.

The school is located on on Pelissier Street, and the owners say clients have to walk their children through dimly lit alleys and down streets where they are accosted by panhandlers.

"The type of people I see in and around this building often leave me felling worried. A little concerned for my daughter's safety," said Emily Crumb, the mother of a 12 year-old girl who attends the acrobatic classes taught at the school.

Co-owners Joe Jelasic and Tia Nicoletti want improved lighting and pavement in the alley. They also want to be able to pay a monthly fee for about 30 spaces in the Pelissier Street parking garage, but were told they can't.

The Windsor Circus School needs parking spaces during an off peak period - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. when the bulk of their students attend. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

They believe if the alley were cleaned up it would discourage the "vagrants" and if they could strike a good deal to rent space at the parking garage across the street, clients wouldn't have to walk through a gauntlet of panhandlers.

"The alleyways are not as clean as they could be. When they go down the road they're encountering potholes. They're encountering vagrants they walk through," said Jelasic.

"They put a lot of money into the one million, two million dollar light show but they can't put $20,000 of lights in the back alleys," said Nicoletti.

The Windsor Circus School co-owners say customers have to walk down a darkly lit alley to enter their business. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Downtown BIA Chairman Larry Horwitz, who also owns the building the school rents space in, said the BIA is working on the lighting but can't understand why the city can't rent parking space to the school.

"Across the street, the parking garage is almost completely empty. There might be one or two cars there at the most on a daily basis," said Horwitz, pointing to the area the city just spent hundreds of thousands of dollars converting retail space to parking.

​Nicoletti said they like the space they rent in the former YMCA building but they may have to move to Tecumseh if the situation doesn't improve.

She said Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin is aware of their concerns. CBC News was unable to reach him for comment.