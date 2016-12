Windsor Police are looking for information about a Christmas morning crash that left the driver of a pickup truck dead.

The man crashed a 2009 Ford truck into a tree on Meadowbrook Lane, just south of Hawthorne Drive, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

He was later pronounced dead at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Anyone who saw the crash, or the vehicle before the crash, are asked to call Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext.4211 or ext. 4230.