Here is what's open and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Windsor.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Council's meeting schedule will resume Jan. 8, 2018.

The 311 Call Centre will also be closed Monday and Tuesday. There will be reduced hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 22. Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume Wednesday.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on throughout the holiday.

There is no residential garbage collection on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Residential collection services will be delayed after the holidays, the city asks homeowners to refer to the 2017 Waste Collection Calendar.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Dec. 26.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will continue with rentals, but the facility hours are adjusted. All community centres will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park is open until Jan. 7, 2018.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed Dec. 25. The park will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Regular hours fro 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. will continue on Dec. 26.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26. Regular hours resume Wednesday.

The Chimczuk Museum will be closed Dec. 25. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26. The François Baby House will be closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26.

Transit

City buses will operate on their Sunday schedule expect for 1A on Dec. 24. Tranist buses will be on a special schedule Dec. 25. City buses will be on the Sunday schedule, expect for 1A and 7 on Dec. 26.

Transit Windsor's customer service office on Chatham St. W. is open regular hours on execpt for Dec. 25, it will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd E is closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

Groceries & Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be open on Dec. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be closed on Dec. 25. The mall is open on Dec. 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Dec. 24. It is closed Dec. 25. The outlet is open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m on Dec. 26.

Check with your local grocery retailer for their holiday hours.

Beer & Liquor

LCBO stores will open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Dec. 24. They are closed both Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

All Beer Store locations will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

Banking & Financial Markets

Most major Canadian financial institutions are closed the Monday and Tuesday, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC, BMO and WFCU. Canadian markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, are closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

In the United States Saturday, American markets such as the NYSE or NASDAQ will be closed Dec. 25 but trading on Dec. 26.

Canada Post

There will be no regular collection or delivery of mail on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.