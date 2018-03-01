Christine Elliott stopped by Colosanti's Thursday night to drum up support and, in the process, managed to convince some in attendance to forget Doug Ford and throw their support behind her bid for leadership of the Ontario PC Party.

The former MPP spoke to a crowd of PC supporters in Kingsville and took questions on topics ranging from the high cost of energy to the widening of Highway 3 during a town hall portion of the event.

She also repeated her promise not to impose a carbon tax and stated the cost of hydro in Ontario has tripled since the Liberals took power in 2003.

"I really want to be the auditor who comes in and cleans up Kathleen Wynne's mess," Elliott added.

Elliott was the runner-up to former party leader Patrick Brown in the 2015 leadership race.

She's vying for the position along with former Toronto mayoral candidate Doug Ford, Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, and conservative activist Tanya Granic Allen.

Ontario PC leadership candidate Christine Elliott speaks as candidates Tanya Granic Allen, left, Caroline Mulroney and Doug Ford participate in the leadership debate in Ottawa on Wednesday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Lou Goulet attended Elliott's event and said her message was exactly what he needed to hear.

He started the evening as a supporter of Doug Ford, but that changed after he heard Elliott speak.

"After listening to her, she makes more sense on a wider variety of stuff," he said. "She won me, you could say."

Sandy Anderson had a similar reaction.

Sandy Anderson said she feels Christine Elliott is the Ontario PC leadership candidate who is the most prepared to take on Premier Kathleen Wynne. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

She was initially considering Ford because of his willingness to "buck the system" but Elliott left her impressed.

"I think Christine is a very positive candidate. I think she would do very well against Premier Wynne."

Aad Ahsmann was already considering supporting Elliott as his candidate of choice and said his views were solidified after watching how she handled questions from the crowd.

"Tonight it has been confirmed for me. I believe she is the one candidate who will have a running start," he explained. "She knows her stuff, you can hear it, you can see it."

Former Kingsville councillor Chris Lewis, who is seeking to be the Ontario PC candidate for Essex, was also in attendance.

He said he's still awaiting the completion of the vetting process which will determine whether or not he can actually run for the party.

Former Kingsville councillor, Chris Lewis, is seeking the Ontario PC Party nomination in Essex. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Lewis said he's been told he won't know if he will nominated as the party's candidate until after the leadership race is over.

"All I know for sure is we have a major uphill climb. I can't focus on the vetting process. What I can focus on is all the issues of Essex."

He added his attendance at Elliott's event didn't necessarily mean he was throwing his support behind her.

Voting begins this week

"As I'm not a vetted candidate yet it would be irresponsible for me at this time to publicly back any of the candidates. Whatever leader that we have, we'll work together, we'll support them."

Ontario PC Party members will begin voting for their new leader this week. The winner will be announced on March 10 in Toronto.