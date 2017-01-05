The holidays are over and city workers will soon be collecting old Christmas trees from curbs across the region.

Windsor residents need to get their conifers to the curb starting January 9. The trees will be picked up on the scheduled grass clipping pick-up.

The city has provided some tips for anyone looking to get rid of their tree:

No plastic wrap around the tree

No ornaments on or inside the tree

Removed the plastic base

If it's a large tree, if possible, cut in half

Remove any build-up of snow, otherwise the trees are very heavy.

City workers will not pick up artificial trees and any left by the curb will stay there, said Jim Leether, operations administrator with environmental services, who added that collectors know the difference.

Jim Leether with the city says they will not be picking up artificial trees. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"They're keeping an eye out for that," he said. "The collectors in the City of WIndsor will make a mark down when they leave a stop like that behind for Christmas tree collection. Then when the resident calls in, the supervisor have a heads up to community with the resident on how to properly dispose of that."

Leether says artificial trees can be picked up during regular trash collection. He added anyone who misses the home collection can take their tree to the public drop-off at no charge.

In Tecumseh Christmas tree collection starts on January 16.

LaSalle residents will have to take their trees to drop-off locations around the town. Those locations are:

River Canard Park

Gil Maure Park

Optimist Park

Heritage Park

Vince Marcotte Park

Public Works Building (near the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex)

Trees will be picked-up from those locations in February.