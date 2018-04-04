CAS will use $303K to keep Windsor-Essex foster kids in home schools

Changing foster homes is a disruptive experience for children that's made even worse when finding a new home means leaving their school and friends behind.

Foster children in Ontario change schools an average of six times before they turn 18, according to the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society, but the organization is hoping $303,000 from the province will help keep kids in familiar surroundings.

"We know with five or six school placements education attainment is going to be a lot more difficult," said Lyle Ward from CAS, adding the provincial average for children in care graduating is just 45 per cent.

"We know one of the barriers is ... keeping children in the same school, where they know the supports and the teachers and people know their strengths and weaknesses," he explained. "Often the school is a safe place for them so our goal is to really maintain that school placement as much as possible."

Providing stability in schools

The funding from the Ministry of Education will be used to support a partnership with the Catholic and public school boards.

Children's Aid Society is announcing the Ministry of Education is giving more than $303-thousand to local school boards so they can provide school transportation options for children in care <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/b5crsayLaC">pic.twitter.com/b5crsayLaC</a> —@megdroberts

Sharon Pyke, superintendent of education for the public board, said schools have tried to support similar programs in the past, but funding was never there.

"We are very thankful for the money," she added. "We're hoping that we can show the kids have great outcomes so they're able to continue some sort of funding for next year."

Catholic board superintendent Joseph Ibrahim added the program is all about helping students succeed.

"Providing that stability will certainly help them succeed in school … the hope is this is one less issue that they would have to overcome."

Pyke said the funds will be used to pay for all sorts of options aimed at getting kids to class, from moving bus stops to paying for cabs or volunteer drivers.