A child was injured in a crash in downtown Leamington early Thursday evening.
The crash occurred on Erie Street, just north of Marlborough Street, according to Ontario Provincial Police who reported the incident just after 6 p.m.
Erie remained closed for several hours during the police investigation. Authorities have not released any details about the child's injury.
