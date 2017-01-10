A judge does not expect to make a ruling Tuesday for members of a class-action lawsuit who received diluted chemotherapy during treatment several years ago.

Superior Court Justice Gregory Verbeem heard from more than a dozen of chemo patients and their families who are not happy with a settlement offer reached late last year.

"I don't want to rush a result," Verbeem said Tuesday.

As the courtroom filled, Sarah Johnson — one of the nearly 1,200 patients who received diluted treatment in 2012 — was in the hospital.

The Windsor mother has been a vocal critic of the $2.3-million settlement arranged by Sutts, Strosberg LLP and McKenzie, Lake Lawyers LLP. in November. After legal costs the settlement breaks down to about $1,500 per patient.

"I'm really sick. I haven't been able to get up in the last couple of days," she explained to CBC News, explaining she had been sick in the last few days. "These things hit me hard because of my immune system. I'm in no condition to be up walking around."

Johnson said she wanted to be in court to speak against the settlement, but spoke with other members of the lawsuit to make sure her voice was heard, even from her hospital bed.

Justice Verbeem was still hearing from members of the class-action lawsuit late Tuesday afternoon.