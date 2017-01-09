A Windsor woman is hoping a judge will reject the latest settlement offer in a class-action lawsuit, stemming from patients who received diluted chemotherapy drugs several years ago, when it comes before the court Tuesday.

Colleen Campbell lost her husband and her sister to cancer. Both were among the 1,200 patients in Ontario and New Brunswick who were given the lower-than-intended doses of cyclophosphamide and gemcitabine in 2012.

When the error was identified in 2013, a class-action lawsuit was launched by Sutts, Strosberg LLP and McKenzie, Lake Lawyers LLP. In November, a settlement offer of $2.3 million was reached, but many of the people involved in the lawsuit say the offer is not enough.

After legal fees, the settlement works out to an estimated $1,500 for each patient involved in the class-action.

"The dollar value they put on people's live was atrocious," Campbell said. "To me, the money is not the issue here. We are talking about people. I've seen more done for the humane society than there has been for this case."

Judge to decide Tuesday

A judge will decide Tuesday whether the members of the class-action are satisfied with the settlement. If not, the judge can send both sides back for further negotiation.

When the settlement was originally offered, a lawyer with McKenzie, Lake Lawyers LLP recognized the amounts of the settlement was low, but called it fair considering an inquiry found there was no negligence on the part of the companies involved.

"This is an excellent settlement given that there really was no lawsuit that could have gone forward if we couldn't settle it essentially," associate lawyer Sabrina Lombardi said at the time.

Campbell's husband battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma and bladder cancer. He went through eight rounds of chemotherapy and died three months after receiving the diluted treatment.

Her sister, who also received the diluted drugs, died in May 2016.

"I'm speaking on their behalf because they cannot," Campbell said. "I want to see compassion from the judge. I want justice to be served."