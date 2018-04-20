Skip to Main Content
Cheeky Monkey, Sarnia's last record shop, prepares for Record Store Day

In an age of streaming and digital downloads, how do record stores stay in business? CBC reporter Jonathan Pinto went to the last one standing in Sarnia to find out.

Annual celebration represents the single largest sales day for Christina Street store

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Mary Anne and Roland Peloza own Cheeky Monkey in Sarnia, Ont. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

April 21st, 2018 is Record Store Day.

Around the world, music lovers will descend upon their local music purveyor to snap up exclusive tunes.

For Cheeky Monkey — the record shop standing in Sarnia, Ont. — the annual event represents the single largest sales day of the year.

Cheeky Monkey is at the corner of Christina and Cromwell Streets in downtown Sarnia. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"If you put all of December together, I think Record Store Day probably beats it," said co-owner Mary Anne Peloza. 

To understand how small independent record stores stay afloat in the age of streaming and digital downloads, CBC reporter Jonathan Pinto visited Peloza this week.

A collection of locally-produced, vintage records are proudly displayed at the store. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)
The Pelozas taking a look at their vinyl collection. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)
While vinyl is a growing part of the business, CDs still dominate at Cheeky Monkey. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

