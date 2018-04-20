Cheeky Monkey, Sarnia's last record shop, prepares for Record Store Day

April 21st, 2018 is Record Store Day.

Around the world, music lovers will descend upon their local music purveyor to snap up exclusive tunes.

For Cheeky Monkey — the record shop standing in Sarnia, Ont. — the annual event represents the single largest sales day of the year.

Cheeky Monkey is at the corner of Christina and Cromwell Streets in downtown Sarnia. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"If you put all of December together, I think Record Store Day probably beats it," said co-owner Mary Anne Peloza.

To understand how small independent record stores stay afloat in the age of streaming and digital downloads, CBC reporter Jonathan Pinto visited Peloza this week.

Tap on the player to hear his conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

