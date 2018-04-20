New
Cheeky Monkey, Sarnia's last record shop, prepares for Record Store Day
In an age of streaming and digital downloads, how do record stores stay in business? CBC reporter Jonathan Pinto went to the last one standing in Sarnia to find out.
Annual celebration represents the single largest sales day for Christina Street store
April 21st, 2018 is Record Store Day.
Around the world, music lovers will descend upon their local music purveyor to snap up exclusive tunes.
For Cheeky Monkey — the record shop standing in Sarnia, Ont. — the annual event represents the single largest sales day of the year.
"If you put all of December together, I think Record Store Day probably beats it," said co-owner Mary Anne Peloza.
To understand how small independent record stores stay afloat in the age of streaming and digital downloads, CBC reporter Jonathan Pinto visited Peloza this week.
Tap on the player to hear his conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.