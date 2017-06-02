Three women from Chatham, Ont. have filed a civil lawsuit against former Roman Catholic priest James Blonde for alleged sexual assaults that occurred at Blessed Sacrament Church in the 1970s.

The women, who are now in their 60s, were all 13 years old at the time of the assaults, according to documents filed in Ontario Superior Court.

All three say they experienced inappropriate touching over their clothing, which escalated from back rubs to touching their breasts. One of the women alleges the assaults included digital penetration.

Robert Talach, lawyer. ((CBC))

The women's lawyer, Rob Talach, says his clients have strikingly similar stories, despite not talking with each other for many years. Their experiences show a deliberate pattern, Talach explained.

"It's a scale of escalation we see between the three claims. This isn't a case of two girls, who thought the priest was too touchy-feely," he said. "We have the third woman, where we ... can clearly see what the intent was."

The women are seeking up to $3 million each with the value of each case assessed in court. Most of these types of lawsuits settle between $200,000 and $500,000," Talach explained.

"It's not like a lottery winning for these folks, like a lot of people believe," he said.

Talach has represented women in many historical sex assault cases involving clergy, including that of Rev. Charles Sylvestre.

Sylvestre was convicted of 47 counts of indecent assault against 47 girls at several southwestern Ontario parishes, including Windsor, London, Sarnia and Chatham. In the same case, Talach also successfully sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of London.