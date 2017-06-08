A Chatham woman has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after a puppy's leg was amputated because she didn't provide proper treatment for its broken limb.

An SPCA officer visited the home of Brittany Billard after reports of a small white puppy with a broken leg. The officer found the Shepherd/Great Pyrenees cross with it's left leg "clearly broken," according to a release from the OSPCA.

The nine-week-old puppy broke its leg after jumping from a moving car, but after visiting a vet, Billard did not follow recommendations for care of the animal.

Adoption picture for the puppy that recently had its leg amputated after a Chatham woman didn't follow a vet's treatment instructions. (Ontario SPCA)

The 20-year-old said she could not afford to treat the puppy, so it was seized by the SPCA.

"The puppy was provided with pain medication and, after undergoing x-rays to determine the extent of its injuries, had its leg amputated at the recommendation of the treating veterinarian," wrote spokesperson Melissa Kosowan in the release.

Puppy has been adopted into a new home

Billard pled guilty to one count of failing to provide medical attention on May 31. She is not allowed to own any animals for three years, was fined $650 and ordered to pay $1,880 to care for the puppy.

"There is no excuse when it comes to failing to care for your animals. If you are having difficulty providing care for your animals, contact the Ontario SPCA to discuss your options," said Carol Vanderheide, Regional Inspector, Ontario SPCA. "We would also like to remind pet owners to confine their animals to the back seat, either in a carrier or pet seatbelt, when travelling."

The puppy has since been adopted into a new home.