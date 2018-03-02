Residents in Chatham and Thamesville whose homes and businesses were soaked by flooding will be able to apply for relief funding from the provincial government.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs activated the Disaster Relief for Ontarians program on Friday following flooding between Feb. 22 and 25 where the Thames River peaked at five metres higher than normal.

The municipality issued a state of emergency and several people had to be rescued by boat from their flooded homes by the dive team from the Chatham Fire Department.

At one point, neighbours on Chatham Street in Chatham, Ont. used this canoe to help each other leave their flooded properties. (Courtesy Janet Vandariviere)

Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs, Bill Mauro toured the flooded areas, followed by a visit from a disaster assessment team that determined government funding should be made available.

"The government is closely monitoring other areas experiencing flooding. It may activate the program in these areas as flood impacts continue to be assessed in the coming days and weeks," the ministry stated in a media release about the activation.

The Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program is meant to cover emergency expenses and the costs of repairing or replacing essential items after a natural disaster.

Here's what it covers:

The program offers partial financial assistance for essential items such as fridges or furnaces.

Financial help is limited to $250,000 per application.

The program does not offer financial assistance for any costs covered by insurance.

Property owners who want to apply are asked to document their damage with photos and to save receipts for the cost of cleanup and replacing items.

Officials with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority have begun distributing a survey in flooded areas to better understand the depth of the water with the goal of supporting recovery efforts and being better-prepared for future floods.

Some Chatham residents and businesses will have received notices in their mail today. We're hoping to hear back from them and gain further insight on how #ckflood2018 impacted them.#ltvca #ckont pic.twitter.com/s4VoUO4M1f — @Homesauce5

The municipality has announced special garbage pickups in both Chatham and Thamesville during the week of March 5 to clear sodden items and flood-damaged furniture.

People with property in the following areas are eligible to apply:

People with property along this highlighted section in Chatham can apply for disaster relief from the provincial government. (Ministry of Municipal Affairs)