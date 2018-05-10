In 1988, Amy Finn was hired as Chatham's first female police officer.

"I gotta say, it was scary, that first day walking in," she said. "They didn't have a uniform for me, so I just wore basic civilian clothes ... I ended being in a foot chase my very first day."

Finn, a Blenheim native, was encouraged to join the Chatham service by her mother, who sent her a newspaper article while she was studying at Carleton University about the need for new officers.

While Finn admits there were challenges with being the former city's first female officer — including members of the public not talking to her — she is quick to say that she was supported by great colleagues.

"I got blessed with, I think, some of the best guys I could ever ask to work for," Finn said. "My training officer, it didn't matter if I were a girl or not."

Constable Amy Finn holding her award with PAO president Bruce Chapman. (Sarah Coulter/PAO)

The newly-retired constable was honoured by the Police Association of Ontario Wednesday night with the Police Services Hero of the Year award in the community role model category.

Finn spoke to Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre in advance of the ceremony, when she only knew she was a finalist for the award. Tap on the player to hear that conversation.