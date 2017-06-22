Even after being Tasered by police, a Chatham man with a long criminal history tried desperately to escape arrest Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man, who had eight warrants for his arrest, was found in the area of Gray Street around 2:30 p.m. As officers combed the area, they spotted him running through backyards, scaling fences in an effort to go undetected, according to police.

Eventually cornered, the man refused to cooperate and became "agitated and aggressive," police say, prompting one officer to Taser and handcuff him.

While the officer searched the man, he again tried to run. He didn't make it far, though, before being taken into custody.

In addition to his previous charges, he is now charged with resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody.