An officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service will be fired from the force after pleading guilty to 50 counts of discreditable conduct Tuesday.

Officers started investigating Sgt. Robert Mugridge in February 2014 after receiving complaints from members of the public that he was borrowing money and not paying it back, according to Chatham police chief Gary Conn.

Chatham-Kent Police Chief Gary Conn. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

All told, Mugridge borrowed $247,635 from 44 people, much of which came from family and friend, said the chief.

"He was borrowing money while on duty, while in uniform," Conn explained. "Clearly that's discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act."

Mugridge was charged with 50 counts of misconduct, one count of deceit and one count of corrupt practice, the chief added.

Conn said Mugridge was suspended with pay for two-and-a-half-years, costing the department about $275,000.

"It's very concerning," he said, adding Mugridge's actions had damaged public trust in police.

Although Mugridge has pleaded guilty, Conn said lawyers still need to work out the details of his dismissal so he wasn't sure how long it would be until the officer would actually be fired.