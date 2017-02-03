A Chatham man has been charged with assaulting police officers after he allegedly slapped an officer in the face, grabbed another by the groin and poured bleach on police as they tried to help put out a fire.

Emergency crews arrived at a home on Timmins Crescent around 2:30 a.m. and discovered smoke coming out from under an apartment door, according to a media release.

When emergency workers tried to enter the home the resident prevented emergency personnel from getting into the apartment and crews had to use the jaws of life to get the door open.

As officers entered the apartment the man reportedly poured bleach on them and slapped and grabbed officers.

The man was pepper sprayed and taken into custody so that the fire — which was on his stove — could be extinguished.

The 54-year-old has been charged with mischief, as well as two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He was also taken to hospital for an assessment.