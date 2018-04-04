Drunken woman arrested on Via Rail after harassing passengers, say police
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 34-year-old woman who was allegedly harassing passengers on a Via Rail train while intoxicated.
Last night, police removed the Brampton woman from the train and charged her for being drunk in a public space.
Police say she remains in custody and will be released when sober.