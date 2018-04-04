Skip to Main Content
Drunken woman arrested on Via Rail after harassing passengers, say police

Last night, police removed a Brampton woman from a Via Rail train and charged her for being intoxicated in a public space.

Chatham-Kent police say she remains in custody and will be released when sober

(Chatham-Kent Police)

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 34-year-old woman who was allegedly harassing passengers on a Via Rail train while intoxicated.

Last night, police removed the Brampton woman from the train and charged her for being drunk in a public space.

Police say she remains in custody and will be released when sober.

