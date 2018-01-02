Two of the latest appointments to the Order of Canada are from Chatham-Kent.

The list of 125 inductees was released by the Governor General's office late last week.

Carol Hopkins

Thamesville's Carol Hopkins is the executive director of the Thunderbird Partnership Foundation and a professor at King's University College in London. She has been appointed an officer, the order's second highest level.

Carol Hopkins speaks to a conference in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland/Kwanlin Dun First Nation)

Hopkins is cited by the Governor General's office "for her contributions to the fields of addictions and mental health, and as an advocate for culturally based treatment services."

In a conversation with Afternoon Drive guest host Emm Gryner, Hopkins, who is from the Delaware First Nation of Moraviantown, said she was surprised to receive the honour.

"What stands out for me is that Indigenous knowledge and cultural practices are being recognized," she said. "For that, I'm so thankful."

Douglas Stenton

Dr. Douglas Stenton examines a pre-ancestral Inuit cooking pot. (R.Park/University of Waterloo)

Chatham resident Douglas Stenton recently retired as the Director of Heritage for the Nunavut Department of Culture and Heritage.

The archeologist has been appointed as a member of the order "for his enduring contributions to the preservation of Canada's northern heritage."

Stenton was also a member of the team behind the successful search for the ill-fated Franklin expedition.

The date of the formal ceremony at Rideau Hall has yet to be announced.