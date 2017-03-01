An arbitrator has ruled in favour of former workers from the Navistar plant in Chatham in their drawn out battle for severance.

"This is a significant victory for these workers and their families," said Jerry Dias, National President of Unifor, in a statement. "It is simply appalling that a company as large as Navistar could be so heartless as to deny its long-serving and dedicated workers the money they are legally owed."

The company ended production at the Navistar plant in June 2009, later announcing the plant's permanent closure in July 2011.

There were about 1,135 unionized hourly production employees working at the plant in November of 2008, with 852 workers actively employed and another 283 on layoff with a right of recall, according to the ruling by arbitrator Owen Shime.

The workers will receive severance -- with interest -- according to standards set out in the Employment Standards Act. According to the act, workers with five years of employment are due one week of severance for each year of service, to a maximum of 26 weeks. In the event a worker is deceased, the money will flow to their estate.

"There was never any question that Unifor would dedicate the resources needed to bring justice for these workers," said Unifor national secretary-treasurer Bob Orr in a statement. "This was a long fight that required the full support of the national union, and that support never wavered."