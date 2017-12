A Chatham man has turned himself in after Chatham-Kent police found and seized more than $110,000 in marijuana.

Police used a warrant to enter a home on John Street in Chatham Thursday. There they say they found and seized 35 marijuana plants, more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and cannabis resin.

Later that day, a 35-year-old Chatham man turned himself in. He is charged with production of a controlled substance, possession with the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.