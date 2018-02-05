A Chatham, Ont. man who has been freed from captivity in Syria, was allegedly helping a mother bring her two children back to Canada.

The BBC had reported Monday that Sean Moore, along with Jolly Bimbachi, both from Chatham, Ont., were being detained by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an affiliate of al-Qaeda. They have since been released, according to Global Affairs Canada.

CBC interviewed Bimbachi late last year when she was travelling to Lebanon in November to reunite with her two sons. Bimbachi alleged her then-husband took the boys to Lebanon in 2015 for a family trip and never returned. Bimbachi's been fighting to get her sons back ever since.

A government spokesperson has confirmed that two Canadians have safely left Syria.

Planned to help mother

Moore had taken taken several trips to Iraq in the past where he helped repair homes and built latrine systems, said Jeff Bultje, a friend from Chatham.

Bultje travelled to Iraq with Moore on one of these missions in 2015.

"He got arrested in Iraq when I was with him and the only way he could leave the country was [that] he was tagged persona non grata. He's not allowed back in Iraq," said Bultje.

Moore was travelling to Lebanon and Jordan to help Bimbachi bring her kids back to Canada, Bultje said. He last spoke to Moore around the holidays and thought everything was going as planned.

"He didn't tell me a whole lot. He said he was going to give me a call when he was back in Chatham and we were going to get together," said Bultje.

Bultje did not know that Moore had been in Syria or that he had been allegedly held captive.

"He kind of does things as a guest in a country that is probably not the coolest thing," said Bultje. "It's dangerous work."

It's not clear how Moore and Bimbachi ended up in the hands of HTS in Syria.