A Chatham man has been charged after allegedly inappropriately touching himself in the bleachers at a women's softball practice Tuesday evening.

The 34-year-old man was at Sterling Park when a witness saw him and called police around 6:30 p.m. Officers stopped the man on Park Street, where he gave them a fake name, according to police.

Officers determined his real identity after an investigation and have since charged him with indecent acts and obstructing police.