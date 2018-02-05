The damage to Chatham's public works garage will cost taxpayers more than $1 million after the large facility went up in flames Sunday night.

Chatham-Kent's fire and paramedic chief Bob Crawford said Ontario's Fire Marshal office has been called to investigate the cause, given the extent and cost of the damage.

"It's a significant financial loss to the community," said Crawford. "We're talking a large garage building which houses a number of municipal vehicles including snowplows [and] utility vehicles."

Crawford said that crews were still on the scene Monday morning.

Spotted Sunday night

He said public works staff members noticed the smell of smoke and saw fire coming out of the garage. They tried to douse the flames with an extinguisher but left the building when the fire became too dangerous.

Fire crews from Ridgetown, Orford, Thamesville and Blenheim were called in to assist. EMS and municipal officials were also at the site.

No one was injured.

High winds caused challenges on the scene while crews worked to protect the adjacent buildings from catching fire.

Crews were able to protect fuel tanks near the public works building from catching fire. (Chatham Kent Fire Department)

Crawford explained that wind "feeds a lot more oxygen into the fire and it causes the fire to burn at a higher rate and it makes it much more difficult."

"And in rural conditions we struggle with our water supply. It's not like Windsor or Toronto where you have a hydrant every 200 feet."

Crawford said crews were able to protect a neighbouring municipal garage by removing vehicles and cutting the power and gas to protect it from igniting.