A break and enter suspect who was caught tossing urinal cakes while running from police and a woman who posted on Facebook that her husband was "trying to kill" her by passing gas, topped the short list of "silliest calls" received by the Chatham-Kent Police Service in 2016.

In a media release, the police service states that members of the public are asked to contact police when they observe "crimes, suspicious activities, or have concerns that may be of a criminal nature."

The annual list, released on Dec. 27, chronicles the calls that "don't quite fit" those categories.

Chatham-Kent Police Service silliest calls of 2016

10. Police were called and asked about deliveries of the London Free Press to specific neighbourhoods.

9. A caller told Emergency Communication his wife's purse had been stolen, but the call taker did not write down the word 'purse.' Police said this caused "a lot of concern" for those who read it and believed the man's wife had been stolen over an hour ago.

8. A man used social media to send police a picture of a thermostat and asked if they could help regulate the temperature in his apartment.

7. A woman called 911 in distress because her cable TV was showing French programs and she was not French.

6. Police were called to a home to settle a dispute between neighbours about who owned a jar of peanut butter.

5. A 911 dispatcher was called and asked whether they could provide the phone number of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

4. A woman called Chatham-Kent police to ask if it was legal for her to catch squirrels in her backyard and bring them to a nearby farmer's field.

3. A thief broke into his neighbour's apartment only to find him standing there holding a baseball bat. While fleeing the man lost a boot, but later sent his girlfriend back to retrieve it.

2. While pursuing a man following a commercial break and enter officers observed him tossing pink urinal cakes. Police said the man later explained he used the urinal cakes to play hockey.

1. Friends became concerned when a woman in Chatham posted "He's trying to kill me," on Facebook. When they couldn't get ahold of her they asked police to check in on her. The woman was found to be fine, but a bit embarrassed. "She explained to the officers that she posted 'he's trying to kill me,' in reference to the toxic gas in the room after her husband passed gas," wrote Chatham-Kent police.

Best speeding excuses of 2016

Police also recorded "actual quotes" that drivers in the municipality tried to use as excuses for speeding.